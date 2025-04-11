Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP) Stock Price Up 0.4% – Time to Buy?

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.90 and last traded at $23.75. Approximately 24,490 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 14,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.66.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.84.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

