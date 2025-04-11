FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGSGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.57 and last traded at $3.66, with a volume of 366604 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

FIGS Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $696.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.42, a P/E/G ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FIGS

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in FIGS by 585.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FIGS during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in FIGS by 395.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 6,099 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in FIGS during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in FIGS during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

