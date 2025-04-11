FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.57 and last traded at $3.66, with a volume of 366604 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

The stock has a market cap of $696.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.42, a P/E/G ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in FIGS by 585.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FIGS during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in FIGS by 395.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 6,099 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in FIGS during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in FIGS during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

