FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.57 and last traded at $3.66, with a volume of 366604 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a research report on Friday, February 28th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on FIGS
FIGS Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FIGS
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in FIGS by 585.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FIGS during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in FIGS by 395.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 6,099 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in FIGS during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in FIGS during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.
FIGS Company Profile
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than FIGS
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- JPMorgan is a Buy, if You Can Handle The Volatility
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- United States Steel’s Crash: An Unmissable Buying Opportunity
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Rocket Lab Stock: Weathering the Storm, Time for a Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.