FIL Ltd Purchases New Shares in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 495,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,893,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 186,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,502,000 after purchasing an additional 24,556 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AXIS Capital from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on AXIS Capital from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.75.

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

Shares of AXIS Capital stock opened at $91.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $60.45 and a twelve month high of $101.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.91 and its 200 day moving average is $88.97.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.29. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 18.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 14.25%.

Insider Transactions at AXIS Capital

In other news, Director Charles A. Davis sold 2,234,636 shares of AXIS Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $199,999,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,543,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,613,715. This trade represents a 32.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

Further Reading

