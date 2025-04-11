FIL Ltd Raises Holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $39,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Everest Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,560,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,288,000 after buying an additional 43,793 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth $488,588,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everest Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,281,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Everest Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Everest Group by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 855,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,947,000 after purchasing an additional 125,271 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EG opened at $341.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $348.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.70. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $320.00 and a 1-year high of $407.30.

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($18.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.64 by ($30.03). Everest Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 9.04%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Everest Group’s payout ratio is 25.47%.

In other Everest Group news, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 1,500 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.63, for a total transaction of $540,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,428,175.77. This trade represents a 10.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

EG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $340.00 price target (down from $425.00) on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Everest Group from $370.00 to $362.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Everest Group from $434.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Everest Group from $375.00 to $372.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Everest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $453.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $406.00.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

