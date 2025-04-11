FIL Ltd Raises Stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

FIL Ltd lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 359,955 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,452 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $41,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 96,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,186,000 after buying an additional 32,418 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 738,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,399,000 after acquiring an additional 129,252 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $186,578,000 after purchasing an additional 59,158 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,540,000 after purchasing an additional 18,313 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 593,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,616,000 after purchasing an additional 31,510 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMS shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $149.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.78.

Shares of WMS stock opened at $102.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.91. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.92 and a 1 year high of $184.27.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 15.90%. Research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 10.70%.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

