FIL Ltd Sells 10,520 Shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR)

FIL Ltd trimmed its stake in Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,300,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,520 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Structure Therapeutics were worth $35,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPCR. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Structure Therapeutics by 4,155.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPCR opened at $15.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.01 million, a PE ratio of -20.34 and a beta of -1.35. Structure Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $62.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.26 and its 200-day moving average is $29.37.

Structure Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GPCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair started coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Structure Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.29.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

