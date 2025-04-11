FIL Ltd Sells 137,380 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

FIL Ltd lessened its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 53.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 137,380 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $29,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 24,245.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,753,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,710,294,000 after buying an additional 60,504,152 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $450,109,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,374.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,121,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,499 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 24,600.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 608,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,427,000 after purchasing an additional 606,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $292.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 0.17. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $210.71 and a 12-month high of $297.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $273.88 and its 200-day moving average is $256.20.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.