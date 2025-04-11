FIL Ltd Sells 280,000 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

FIL Ltd cut its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 879,702 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 280,000 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $31,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $32.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.29 and a 200-day moving average of $38.00. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.79 and a 52-week high of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 15.37%. Equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.399 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 45.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.20.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

