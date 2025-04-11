Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI) Insider Acquires A$69,972.76 in Stock

Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI – Get Free Report) insider John Chan bought 97,864 shares of Finbar Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.72 ($0.44) per share, for a total transaction of A$69,972.76 ($43,461.34).

John Chan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 18th, John Chan purchased 100,000 shares of Finbar Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.74 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of A$74,300.00 ($46,149.07).

Finbar Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.57. The company has a market capitalization of $212.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.60.

About Finbar Group

Finbar Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and invests in properties in Australia. It engages in the development of commercial properties and medium to high density residential buildings, as well as rents its properties. Finbar Group Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is based in East Perth, Australia.

