First Farmers Financial (OTCMKTS:FFMR) Trading Down 1.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR – Get Free Report) were down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $66.00 and last traded at $66.00. Approximately 153 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.00.

First Farmers Financial Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.58 and a 200 day moving average of $66.09.

First Farmers Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.

First Farmers Financial Company Profile

First Farmers Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Farmers Bank & Trust that provides banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, health savings accounts, youth accounts, business accounts, deposit and government accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as account management services; and mortgages and construction loans, first time home buyers loan, home equity loans, auto loans, collateral loans, and debit and credit cards.

