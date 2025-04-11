First Foundation Advisors Acquires 943 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,554 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 721,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,610,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,283 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in Medtronic by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 3,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. raised its position in Medtronic by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 5,014 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 109,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,761,000 after purchasing an additional 71,647 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 12,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,119,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,110. The trade was a 23.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.07.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Medtronic stock opened at $82.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.69. The company has a market capitalization of $105.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.96 and a fifty-two week high of $96.25.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.11%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

