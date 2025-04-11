First Foundation Advisors Sells 1,116 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

First Foundation Advisors cut its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,437,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,910,477,000 after purchasing an additional 931,776 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,913,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,954,000 after buying an additional 708,523 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,118,755,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Mondelez International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,423,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,697,000 after acquiring an additional 208,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,409,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,270 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $65.98 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $76.06. The company has a market capitalization of $85.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 54.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. DZ Bank cut shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.45.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

