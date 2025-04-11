First Foundation Advisors Sells 492 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

First Foundation Advisors decreased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMY. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 104,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 21,118 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 342,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,394,000 after buying an additional 136,425 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 41,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 12,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 505,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,571,000 after acquiring an additional 275,282 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 1,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.84 per share, with a total value of $99,973.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 63,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,506,030.88. This trade represents a 2.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of BMY stock opened at $50.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $63.33. The company has a market cap of $102.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -56.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down from $67.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

