First Mining Gold (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) Stock Price Up 7% – Here’s What Happened

First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 1,899,002 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 211% from the average daily volume of 609,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.09.

About First Mining Gold

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. First Mining Gold Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

