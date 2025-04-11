Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) is Eley Financial Management Inc’s 9th Largest Position

Eley Financial Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up approximately 2.9% of Eley Financial Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Eley Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP grew its position in Fiserv by 420.4% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 18,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 14,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total transaction of $10,599,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,637,326.05. The trade was a 16.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FI. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Fiserv from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.35.

Fiserv Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of FI stock opened at $203.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.22. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.98 and a 1-year high of $238.59. The company has a market cap of $113.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

