Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $61.77, but opened at $59.98. Five Below shares last traded at $57.41, with a volume of 420,302 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FIVE shares. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Five Below from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on Five Below from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Five Below from $105.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.95.

Five Below Stock Down 5.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.14.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 7.02%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $45,575.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,830.32. This represents a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $498,635.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,197,552.92. This trade represents a 8.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 143.8% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2,936.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

