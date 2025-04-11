Flagstar Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FLG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Flagstar Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FLG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.25.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FLG. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Flagstar Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Flagstar Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup upgraded Flagstar Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Flagstar Financial from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Flagstar Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company.

Get Flagstar Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on FLG

Flagstar Financial Price Performance

Flagstar Financial stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. Flagstar Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $13.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.17.

Flagstar Financial (NYSE:FLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.17. Flagstar Financial had a negative net margin of 17.16% and a negative return on equity of 10.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flagstar Financial will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Flagstar Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Flagstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.08%.

About Flagstar Financial

(Get Free Report

Flagstar Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company’s deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.