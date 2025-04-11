Flare (FLR) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $953.85 Million

Flare (FLR) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Flare has a total market capitalization of $953.85 million and approximately $41.14 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Flare has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar. One Flare coin can now be bought for $0.0151 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Flare

Flare was first traded on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 103,259,555,385 coins and its circulating supply is 62,971,102,015 coins. Flare’s official website is flare.network. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 103,259,569,423.903625 with 62,971,106,675.397054 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01390672 USD and is down -3.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $36,679,828.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

