Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Price Target Cut to $41.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $53.00 to $41.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FLEX. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Flex from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Flex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $29.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. Flex has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $45.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Flex had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 17.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that Flex will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lay Koon Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $2,162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 202,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,773,262.50. This represents a 19.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 64,807 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $2,844,379.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 233,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,249,456.14. The trade was a 21.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Flex during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Flex by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Flex by 21,475.0% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

