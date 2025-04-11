FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $38.01 and last traded at $39.03, with a volume of 306327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.45.

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYGV. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $3,775,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 122,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after buying an additional 52,146 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $7,773,000.

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (HYGV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a proprietary fundamental-weighted index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds selected based on value, credit, and liquidity. HYGV was launched on Jul 17, 2018 and is managed by FlexShares.

