Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (42.23) (($0.55)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Flowtech Fluidpower had a negative return on equity of 20.67% and a negative net margin of 12.99%.

Flowtech Fluidpower Stock Performance

Shares of FLO opened at GBX 53.62 ($0.70) on Friday. Flowtech Fluidpower has a 1 year low of GBX 46 ($0.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 122 ($1.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.90, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 60.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 75.44. The firm has a market cap of £33.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Flowtech Fluidpower alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.69) target price on shares of Flowtech Fluidpower in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Flowtech Fluidpower Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flowtech Fluidpower is a Group of specialist fluid power businesses. Working in partnership with customers and suppliers, we deliver essential components, custom solutions and high-quality servicing support to keep global industry moving. Our business is separated into two distinct divisions: Components and Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flowtech Fluidpower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowtech Fluidpower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.