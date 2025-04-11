Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Releases Earnings Results

Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (42.23) (($0.55)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Flowtech Fluidpower had a negative net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 20.67%.
Flowtech Fluidpower Stock Performance
FLO stock opened at GBX 53.62 ($0.70) on Friday. Flowtech Fluidpower has a 1-year low of GBX 46 ($0.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 122 ($1.58). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 60.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 75.44. The firm has a market cap of £33.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.90.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.69) target price on shares of Flowtech Fluidpower in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.
Flowtech Fluidpower Company Profile
Flowtech Fluidpower is a Group of specialist fluid power businesses. Working in partnership with customers and suppliers, we deliver essential components, custom solutions and high-quality servicing support to keep global industry moving. Our business is separated into two distinct divisions: Components and Services.
