Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $3.50 price objective on Fluent and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Fluent Stock Up 5.1 %

NASDAQ FLNT opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $47.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Fluent has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $4.30.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $65.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.06 million. Fluent had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 64.75%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fluent will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluent

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Fluent in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. CacheTech Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fluent during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluent by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 19,238 shares during the last quarter. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent in the fourth quarter worth about $576,000. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fluent by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 216,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

