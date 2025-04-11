Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Stock Price Down 3.7% – Should You Sell?

Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY – Get Free Report) fell 3.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.14 and last traded at $9.14. 119 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

Flughafen Zürich Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.57.

Flughafen Zürich Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0879 per share. This is a boost from Flughafen Zürich’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th.

About Flughafen Zürich

Flughafen Zürich AG owns and operates the Zurich Airport in Switzerland. It operates through Aviation; Passengers with Reduced Mobility (PRM); User Fees; Air Security; Access Fees; Noise; Non-Regulated Business; and International segments. It provides infrastructure and services related to flight operations, including the runway system, apron zones, passenger zones in the terminals, freight operations, passenger handling and services, and safety; support for PRM; and check-in areas and facilities, baggage sorting and handling system, aircraft power supply system, handling apron areas, and the related services and fees.

