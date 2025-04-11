Fmr LLC Has $299.79 Million Stake in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) by 50.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,342,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,452,492 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Kodiak Gas Services worth $299,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KGS. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Frontier Topco Partnership, L. sold 3,728,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $177,112,157.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,771,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,637,842.50. This represents a 9.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KGS shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $45.00 price objective on Kodiak Gas Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kodiak Gas Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.91.

Kodiak Gas Services Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE KGS opened at $31.97 on Friday. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $50.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.25 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.41 and its 200-day moving average is $38.71.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.15). Kodiak Gas Services had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $309.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.82 million. Equities research analysts predict that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Kodiak Gas Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. Kodiak Gas Services’s payout ratio is 277.97%.

About Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

