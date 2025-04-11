Fmr LLC Has $371.69 Million Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,620,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,429 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $371,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LH. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 312.5% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 309.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

LH opened at $218.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.44. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $191.97 and a fifty-two week high of $258.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $240.55 and a 200 day moving average of $234.79.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.05. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 15.29%. On average, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $293.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.85.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, EVP Amy B. Summy sold 758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.67, for a total transaction of $175,605.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,314.34. This represents a 12.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.63, for a total transaction of $127,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,624.58. This represents a 3.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,258 shares of company stock worth $3,518,177. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

Featured Articles

