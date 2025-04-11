Fmr LLC Increases Holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,786,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355,262 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.09% of Eastern Bankshares worth $324,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $37,196,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,940,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,754,000 after buying an additional 1,170,276 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,587,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,203,000 after acquiring an additional 859,136 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 284.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 617,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,118,000 after acquiring an additional 456,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 730,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,601,000 after acquiring an additional 281,212 shares during the period. 71.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Eastern Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of EBC stock opened at $14.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.25. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $19.40.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 11.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Eastern Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is 71.64%.

Insider Activity

In other Eastern Bankshares news, CFO R David Rosato bought 10,000 shares of Eastern Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.40 per share, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $308,000. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

