Fmr LLC Trims Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Fmr LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,682,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 64,275 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $387,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 12.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the third quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 7.0% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 2,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Eric J. Dugas bought 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $191.38 per share, for a total transaction of $200,949.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 24,238 shares in the company, valued at $4,638,668.44. This represents a 4.53 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total value of $518,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,619,123.52. This trade represents a 6.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,341 shares of company stock worth $663,041. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLH. StockNews.com cut shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $284.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Clean Harbors from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.56.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

CLH opened at $194.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.11. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.29 and a 1-year high of $267.11.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

