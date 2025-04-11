Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $12.00. The stock had previously closed at $12.38, but opened at $12.03. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Foot Locker shares last traded at $11.73, with a volume of 416,082 shares trading hands.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FL. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com lowered Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

Institutional Trading of Foot Locker

Foot Locker Price Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,728 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Foot Locker by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Foot Locker by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 12,784 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 47,462 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.41.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

