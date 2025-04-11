Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $12.00. The stock had previously closed at $12.38, but opened at $12.03. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Foot Locker shares last traded at $11.73, with a volume of 416,082 shares trading hands.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FL. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com lowered Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.38.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.41.
Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.
Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.
