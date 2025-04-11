Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 160,536 Shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Free Report) by 207.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 237,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,536 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending were worth $4,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the 3rd quarter worth $271,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MSDL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.10.

NYSE MSDL opened at $18.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a 12 month low of $17.59 and a 12 month high of $24.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.44.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.02 million. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending had a net margin of 54.89% and a return on equity of 12.69%. Research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley Direct Lending will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.00%. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

