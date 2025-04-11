Franklin Resources Inc. Has $5.55 Million Stock Holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 15,085 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $5,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in CNX Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in CNX Resources by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNX Resources Stock Performance

NYSE CNX opened at $28.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -42.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.33. CNX Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $22.82 and a 52-week high of $41.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. On average, research analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNX. Raymond James upgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Stephens raised shares of CNX Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $33.00 price objective on CNX Resources and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $30.92.

CNX Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

See Also

