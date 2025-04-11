Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management reduced its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,117 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 487.8% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

FCX stock opened at $31.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.16. The company has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.71. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $55.24.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 7.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FCX. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Dbs Bank upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.88.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

