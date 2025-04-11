Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $7.25 to $4.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ULCC. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their target price on Frontier Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Frontier Group from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Frontier Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.11.

ULCC traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.37. 10,097,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,439,782. Frontier Group has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.83 million, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.59.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.20. Frontier Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 9.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that Frontier Group will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Alexandre Clerc sold 15,152 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $100,457.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,536.56. The trade was a 38.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Diamond sold 87,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $770,269.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,520.22. This trade represents a 33.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 535,982 shares of company stock worth $4,515,647. 81.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 1,230.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Frontier Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

