Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Shares Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 92,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 39,618 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 128,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 41,147 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 514,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,499,000 after buying an additional 11,283 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $717,000. 48.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Fulgent Genetics Stock Performance

FLGT stock opened at $17.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $534.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.36. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.57 and a 1 year high of $25.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fulgent Genetics

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, CFO Paul Kim acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.96 per share, with a total value of $1,596,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 348,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,558,580.72. This represents a 40.28 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 31.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FLGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

View Our Latest Analysis on FLGT

Fulgent Genetics Profile

(Free Report)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company’s clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.