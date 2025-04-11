Fundamental Research Analysts Give Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) a C$0.42 Price Target

Fundamental Research set a C$0.42 price target on Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Fortune Minerals Price Performance
FT opened at C$0.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05. Fortune Minerals has a 1-year low of C$0.03 and a 1-year high of C$0.13. The stock has a market cap of C$31.91 million, a PE ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -111.61.
About Fortune Minerals
