Fundamental Research Analysts Give Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) a C$0.42 Price Target

Fundamental Research set a C$0.42 price target on Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fortune Minerals Price Performance

FT opened at C$0.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05. Fortune Minerals has a 1-year low of C$0.03 and a 1-year high of C$0.13. The stock has a market cap of C$31.91 million, a PE ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -111.61.

Get Fortune Minerals alerts:

About Fortune Minerals

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.