Fundamental Research Analysts Give Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) a $13.87 Price Target

Fundamental Research set a $13.87 target price on Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zepp Health Stock Performance

NYSE ZEPP opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Zepp Health has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $36.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zepp Health

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zepp Health stock. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd owned about 0.07% of Zepp Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

About Zepp Health

Zepp Health Corporation operates as a smart wearable and health technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Self-Branded Products and Others, and Xiaomi Wearable Products. It empowers users to live lives by optimizing health, fitness, and wellness journeys through its consumer brands, Amazfit, Zepp Clarity, and Zepp Aura.

Featured Stories

