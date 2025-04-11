Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 385,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $93,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 525.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WD-40 stock opened at $221.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 42.40 and a beta of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $236.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.26. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $208.00 and a fifty-two week high of $292.36.

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.40 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. WD-40’s payout ratio is 72.03%.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

