Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GERN. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Geron from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Geron from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Geron in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Geron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Geron in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Geron during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Geron during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Geron in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 111 Capital purchased a new position in shares of Geron in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Geron in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GERN opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.15. Geron has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $5.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Geron had a negative net margin of 682.48% and a negative return on equity of 67.53%. The company had revenue of $47.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.29 million. As a group, analysts predict that Geron will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

