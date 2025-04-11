GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Stock Position Raised by Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC

Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 111,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the quarter. GitLab makes up approximately 2.0% of Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in GitLab were worth $6,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GTLB. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of GitLab by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in GitLab by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in GitLab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at $3,392,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 331.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 14,475 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other GitLab news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 152,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total value of $8,001,948.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 493,554 shares in the company, valued at $25,832,616.36. This represents a 23.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 6,500 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $410,735.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,103,043.27. The trade was a 4.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 311,886 shares of company stock worth $17,736,229. Company insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GTLB opened at $42.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.31 and a beta of 0.79. GitLab Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.90 and a twelve month high of $74.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.46.

A number of brokerages have commented on GTLB. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of GitLab from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.09.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

