Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN) to Issue $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th.
Gladstone Commercial Stock Down 3.0 %
Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $21.05 on Friday. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.10.
About Gladstone Commercial
