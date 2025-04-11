Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN) to Issue $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Down 3.0 %

Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $21.05 on Friday. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.10.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

