Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Acquires 8,115 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 111,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,851,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,708,000 after buying an additional 220,251 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 970,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,399,000 after acquiring an additional 136,544 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 649,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,993,000 after purchasing an additional 28,116 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 563,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 464,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,348,000 after purchasing an additional 84,841 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.97 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.58 and a 12-month high of $23.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.08 and its 200-day moving average is $23.10.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.1021 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

