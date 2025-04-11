Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Buys 739 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allianz SE bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV opened at $119.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.53. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $112.25 and a twelve month high of $133.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.6838 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.