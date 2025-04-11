Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Cuts Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lessened its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,852.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,452,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,764,000 after buying an additional 1,378,094 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,729,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $823,630,000 after acquiring an additional 739,540 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $76,533,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,461,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $155,749,000 after purchasing an additional 536,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 946,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,888,000 after purchasing an additional 518,387 shares during the period.

TIP stock opened at $107.93 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.67 and a 1 year high of $111.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.53.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

