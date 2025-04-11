Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,164,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,363 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 451.3% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 18,778 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,588,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, PKS Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $119.17 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $112.05 and a 12-month high of $135.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.88.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

