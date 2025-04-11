Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,965,000. Faithward Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 722,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,202,000 after acquiring an additional 44,456 shares during the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC now owns 447,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,891,000 after acquiring an additional 16,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 841,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,372,000 after acquiring an additional 70,069 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

DISV stock opened at $27.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.77. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.48 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.78.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

