Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Has $859,000 Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOE. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOE stock opened at $147.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.07. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $139.38 and a one year high of $176.83. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $1.0536 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

