Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Purchases 3,518 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFCF opened at $41.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.91. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $40.70 and a 52-week high of $43.58.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

