Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.51 and last traded at $6.60, with a volume of 465947 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GNL shares. JMP Securities upgraded Global Net Lease from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Insider Transactions at Global Net Lease

In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $1,590,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,629,073 shares in the company, valued at $12,951,130.35. This represents a 10.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,093,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,897,000 after acquiring an additional 95,769 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,171,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,454,000 after purchasing an additional 112,908 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,575,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,101,000 after purchasing an additional 461,173 shares during the period. Helix Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $24,455,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,612,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,070,000 after purchasing an additional 544,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

