Goodfellow (TSE:GDL) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Goodfellow Inc. (TSE:GDL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$10.41 and last traded at C$10.86, with a volume of 30434 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.71.

Goodfellow Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.35. The company has a market cap of C$92.76 million, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.93.

Goodfellow Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Goodfellow’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

About Goodfellow

Goodfellow Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials, and floor coverings in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It is also involved in the remanufacturing and distribution of lumber and wood products. The company's decking products include accessories, composite, framing, and wood products for outdoor spaces; and flooring products, such as comfort core, engineered wood, hardwood, laminates, sub-floors and accessories, planks and tiles, and stone product composite.

