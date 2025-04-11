Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) Shares Down 1.2% – What’s Next?

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF – Get Free Report) fell 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 49.70 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 51 ($0.67). 1,049,374 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 1,609,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51.60 ($0.68).
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 1.92%. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s payout ratio is -691.37%.
Launched in 2018, Gore Street Energy Storage Fund plc is London’s first listed energy storage fund. The Company is the only UK-listed energy storage fund with a diversified operational portfolio located across four grids. It is listed on the Premium Segment of the London Stock Exchange and included in the FTSE All-Share Index.
